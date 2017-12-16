 On-duty policeman trains gun at senior Congress leader Kamal Nath in Chhindwara
By: || Updated: 16 Dec 2017 07:56 AM
Close shave for senior Congress leader Kamal Nath/ File image PTI

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and MP Kamal Nath had a very close shave on Friday when an on-duty security officer shot two rounds from his rifle at him. The incident took place at a small airport near Chhindwara, which is Nath’s parliamentary constituency.   

Nath, who was in his constituency, was boarding his private plane for Delhi from the Imli Khera airstrip when the incident took place, taking aback one and all present on the scene.

According to Chhidwara Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) G.K. Pandey, policeman Ratnesh Pawar has been put under suspension and an inquiry ordered against him.

Unable to make out what was happening there, dumbstruck Congress workers and leaders just watched the goings-on unfolding before their eyes.

Pandey said as the 71-year-old lawmaker was boarding his plane around 4.00 p.m, Pawar suddenly pointed his INSAS rifle at him. But he was immediately overpowered by the other security personnel there.

According to informed sources, during interrogation Pawar said that he was only trying to shift his rifle from one shoulder to the other.

The police is getting his health examination done and also checking his previous record.

