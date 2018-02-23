Officers like Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash should be beaten up: AAP MLA

"Abhi jo Chief Secretary ke saath hua, jo inhone jhootha aarop lagaya, main to keh raha hoon, aise adhikariyon ko maarna chahiye, unhe thokna chahiye (What recently happened with the Chief Secretary, the false allegations that he has made, I say such officials should be beaten up and thrashed)," Naresh Balyan said during a public meeting in Delhi's Uttam Nagar.People who obstruct the work of the common man deserve to be treated in this manner, he said.Delhi's ruling AAP has come under opposition's attack after Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has alleged that he was assaulted by two AAP MLAs during a meeting at Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Monday.Two of its legislatures -- Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal -- were arrested by the Delhi Police and sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the Tis Hazari court.The AAP had refuted the allegations saying the Chief Secretary is playing into the hands of LG Anil Baijal. However, It did admit that there was a heated exchange between the two parties.The bureaucrat in his complaint alleged that the assault was "premeditated" and a "conspiracy" of all those present. Police have filed the FIR including the charge of criminal conspiracy in it.Delhi Police had on Thursday presented a fresh statement by Kejriwal's advisor V.K. Jain, in the Tis Hazari district court, in which he changed his earlier statement to allege that he saw MLAs surrounding chief secretary and "physically assaulting him" in the presence of the chief minister at his residence.