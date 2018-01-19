Snap Poll: AAP to suffer major setbacks if elections were to take place in 20 Delhi assembly seats



#ABPSnapPoll: Vote-share Results - If fresh elections were to take place in #Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, Narela and Chandni Chowk seats https://t.co/uIkx5YrwMx pic.twitter.com/NexnVkmK20



— ABP News (@abpnewstv) January 19, 2018





#ABPSnapPoll: Vote-share Results - If fresh election was to take place in #Delhi's Tilak Nagar seat https://t.co/uIkx5YrwMx pic.twitter.com/IDk3suJy8s

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) January 19, 2018



#ABPSnapPoll: Vote-share Results - If fresh elections were to take place in #Delhi's Moti Nagar, Burari and Janakpuri seats https://t.co/uIkx5YrwMx pic.twitter.com/9jTtaqM31d



— ABP News (@abpnewstv) January 19, 2018





#ABPSnapPoll: Vote-share Results - If fresh elections were to take place in #Delhi's Dwarka, Najafgarh, Rajendra Nagar and Jangpura seats pic.twitter.com/ZQxayytM4W

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) January 19, 2018



#ABPSnapPoll: Vote-share Results - If fresh elections were to take place in #Delhi's Kasturba Nagar, Mehrauli, Kalkaji and Kondli seats https://t.co/uIkx5YrwMx pic.twitter.com/xxApJXBq7J



— ABP News (@abpnewstv) January 19, 2018





#ABPSnapPoll: Vote-share Results - If fresh elections were to take place in #Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rohtas Nagar and Mundka seats https://t.co/uIkx5YrwMx pic.twitter.com/Vmi1iyhlAq

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) January 19, 2018

New Delhi: If elections were to happen in 20 Delhi assembly seats where it’s in power, the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to suffer major setbacks. A snap poll was conducted by C-Voter on Friday to gauge the mood of residents in those seats, in wake of the office of profit case that the ruling Kejriwal government is entangled in.The findings of the survey showed AAP losing 12 seats to the BJP and Congress. It is seen winning mere 8 out of the 20 seats. BJP is likely to get 8 seats as well while the Congress may win four.The eights seats where AAP is likely to still trounce the BJP and Congress are Wazirpur, Narela, Tilan Nagar, Burari, Jangpura, Kasturba Nagar, Mehrauli and Kondli.While BJP on the other hand is seen getting better off the other two in these eight seats listed below: Janakpuri, Dwarka, Rajendra Nagar, Najafgarh, Kalkaji, Laxmi Nagar, Rohtas Nagar and Mundka.Congress may emerge winners in these seats: Sadar Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, Moti Nagar and Gandhi Nagar.Although AAP and BJP are locked with 8 seats each, the latter still holds the edge in terms of vote-share percentage.The survey results are a matter of concern for the Kejriwal government which today appeared on the back foot following Election Commission’s recommendation to the President of India to disqualify its 20 party MLAs. A group of AAP MLAs took the matter to Delhi High Court which refused to grant interim relief to the 20 MLAs.The development, however, does not threaten the AAP government as it has 65 MLAs in the 70-member Assembly. The BJP and Congress have demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal resign on moral grounds.Crying conspiracy, the AAP claimed the Chief Election Commissioner was trying to destabilize its government at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.