 Snap Poll: AAP to suffer major setbacks if elections were to take place in 20 Delhi assembly seats
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Snap Poll: AAP to suffer major setbacks if elections were to take place in 20 Delhi assembly seats

Snap Poll: AAP to suffer major setbacks if elections were to take place in 20 Delhi assembly seats

By: || Updated: 19 Jan 2018 08:57 PM
Snap Poll: AAP to suffer major setbacks if elections were to take place in 20 Delhi assembly seats

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: If elections were to happen in 20 Delhi assembly seats where it’s in power, the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to suffer major setbacks. A snap poll was conducted by C-Voter on Friday to gauge the mood of residents in those seats, in wake of the office of profit case that the ruling Kejriwal government is entangled in.

The findings of the survey showed AAP losing 12 seats to the BJP and Congress. It is seen winning mere 8 out of the 20 seats. BJP is likely to get 8 seats as well while the Congress may win four.









The eights seats where AAP is likely to still trounce the BJP and Congress are Wazirpur, Narela, Tilan Nagar, Burari, Jangpura, Kasturba Nagar, Mehrauli and Kondli.

While BJP on the other hand is seen getting better off the other two in these eight seats listed below:  Janakpuri, Dwarka, Rajendra Nagar, Najafgarh, Kalkaji, Laxmi Nagar, Rohtas Nagar and Mundka.



Congress may emerge winners in these seats: Sadar Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, Moti Nagar and Gandhi Nagar.

Although AAP and BJP are locked with 8 seats each, the latter still holds the edge in terms of vote-share percentage.













The survey results are a matter of concern for the Kejriwal government which today appeared on the back foot following Election Commission’s recommendation to the President of India to disqualify its 20 party MLAs. A group of AAP MLAs took the matter to Delhi High Court which refused to grant interim relief to the 20 MLAs.

The development, however, does not threaten the AAP government as it has 65 MLAs in the 70-member Assembly. The BJP and Congress have demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal resign on moral grounds.

Crying conspiracy, the AAP claimed the Chief Election Commissioner was trying to destabilize its government at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Trump follows PM Modi's steps for country's development: Yogi Adityanath

trending now

INDIA
AAP cries conspiracy as Election Commission recommends disqualification of ...
VIDEO
Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde hold grudges against Hina Khan ...
MOVIES
Priyanka Chopra shares a steamy kiss with this man ...