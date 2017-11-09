Odd-even rule: Here’s who’ll get exemptions, who won’t



President



Vice President



Prime Minister



Chief Justice of India



Lok Sabha Speaker



Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha



Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha



Leaders of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha



Chief Ministers of state and union territories except Delhi



Governors of State



Lt Governors of Union Territories



Union Ministers



Judges of Supreme Court, judges of Delhi High Court and Lokayukta



Single women drivers, women drivers with a male child up to the age of 12



Emergency vehicles, ambulance, fire, hospital, prison, hearse, enforcement vehicles.



Vehicles of paramilitary forces, vehicles of defence, pilot and escort



Vehicles of SPG protectees



Vehicles bearing diplomatic corps registration numbers



Those on way to hospital for a medical emergency should carry proof



Vehicles of the physically challenged



Enforcement vehicles i.e. vehicles of Police, Transport Department, vehicles authorised by the Divisional Commissioner GNCTD, paramilitary forces etc.



Vehicles bearing Ministry of Defence number plates CNG-driven vehicles (these vehicles should prominently display sticker ‘CNG Vehicle’ on the front windscreen-issued by Indraprastha Gas Ltd.), Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles



Vehicles carrying children in school uniform



Two-wheelers and CNG vehicles, like last time, will be exempted under this scheme.According to the scheme, odd-numbered cars will be allowed to run on odd dates (13, 15, 17 Nov) while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates (14, 16 Nov) between 8am and 8pm.IGL stickers for cars will be available from tomorrow at 22 CNG stations across Delhi, Delhi transport minister said.