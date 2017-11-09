Odd-even rule: Here’s who’ll get exemptions, who won’t

Two-wheelers and CNG vehicles, like last time, will be exempted under this scheme.
According to the scheme, odd-numbered cars will be allowed to run on odd dates (13, 15, 17 Nov) while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates (14, 16 Nov) between 8am and 8pm.
IGL stickers for cars will be available from tomorrow at 22 CNG stations across Delhi, Delhi transport minister said.
List of categories exempt from Odd-Even scheme
- President
- Vice President
- Prime Minister
- Chief Justice of India
- Lok Sabha Speaker
- Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha
- Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha
- Leaders of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha
- Chief Ministers of state and union territories except Delhi
- Governors of State
- Lt Governors of Union Territories
- Union Ministers
- Judges of Supreme Court, judges of Delhi High Court and Lokayukta
- Single women drivers, women drivers with a male child up to the age of 12
- Emergency vehicles, ambulance, fire, hospital, prison, hearse, enforcement vehicles.
- Vehicles of paramilitary forces, vehicles of defence, pilot and escort
- Vehicles of SPG protectees
- Vehicles bearing diplomatic corps registration numbers
- Those on way to hospital for a medical emergency should carry proof
- Vehicles of the physically challenged
- Emergency Vehicles i.e. ambulance, fire brigade and hospital, prison and hearse vehicles
- Enforcement vehicles i.e. vehicles of Police, Transport Department, vehicles authorised by the Divisional Commissioner GNCTD, paramilitary forces etc.
- Vehicles bearing Ministry of Defence number plates CNG-driven vehicles (these vehicles should prominently display sticker ‘CNG Vehicle’ on the front windscreen-issued by Indraprastha Gas Ltd.), Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles
- Women only vehicles – including children of age up to 12 years travelling with them.
- Vehicles driven/occupied by handicapped persons.
- Vehicles carrying children in school uniform
- Vehicles being used for medical emergencies
First Published: 09 Nov 2017 05:09 PM