NTPC blast: Rahul Gandhi breaks from Gujarat tour, to visit site of incident

Rahul is set to meet the injured people and their families.
The death toll of tragic incident at NTPC plant in Rae Bareli rose to 20 on Thursday; whereas, at least 200 people have been injured.
The blast at the NTPC plant took place at 4pm on Wednesday. The injured are being treated in different hospitals.
A massive explosion ripped a boiler at the state-run power giant NTPC's Unchahar plant.
"Due to the unfortunate NTPC accident, I will visit Rae Bareli tomorrow morning. Will join Gujarat Navsarjan Yatra in the afternoon," the Congress leader tweeted.
Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday began his three-day campaign tour of south Gujarat, where Assembly poll will be held in December.
First Published: 02 Nov 2017 07:47 AM