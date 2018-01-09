NRIs Have Kept Indian Traditions Alive All Over World, Says Modi During PIO Parliamentary Conference

Here are important things Modi said during Persons of Indian Origin) Parliamentary Conference:
- Sushma Swaraj ji not only takes care of Indian citizens but also the NRIs, under her our Ministry of External Affairs keeps an eye on problems of NRIs 24 by 7 with real time monitoring system: Modi
- More than half the investment in sectors like construction, air transport, mining, computer software, hardware, electrical equipment & many others, till now has happened in the last three years: Modi
- India has moved way ahead of the 'jaisa pehle tha vaisa chalta rahega, kuch badlega nahi' thinking: Modi
- Keeping in mind the needs of 21st century, our government is increasing the investment in technology, transportation: Modi
- When there is news about how you all are influencing the geo-politics of where you live & how you are making policies, we feel proud: Modi
- If I talk about politics, I can see that there is a mini world Parliament of Indian origin is sitting in front of me: Modi
- Today, bodies like the World Bank, IMF & Moody's are looking at India in a very positive way: Modi
- We have bring reforms in all sectors: Modi
- India is getting transformed: Modi
- NRIs kept Indian traditions alive all over the world: Modi
Over 140 MPs and mayors of Indian-origin from 23 nations converged here as part of a conference which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, seeking to boost ties with these countries by leveraging the diaspora links.
First Published: 09 Jan 2018 11:23 AM