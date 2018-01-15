UIDAI to start 'facial recognition feature' for Aadhaar authentication

For details on #AadhaarFaceAuth , see our circular - https://t.co/k0nG8AWirE https://t.co/vIngxQQRK2
— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 15, 2018
The authority said "The UIDAI has decided to enable face authentication infusion mode on registered devices by July 1, 2018 so that people facing difficulty in other biometric authentication (fingerprint and iris) could easily authenticate,"
In a circular released on Monday, Uidai said “This facility is going to help in inclusive authentication of those who are not able to biometrically authenticate due to their worn out fingerprints, old age or hard work conditions,”
ALSO READ: UIDAI introduces ‘Virtual ID’ for Aadhaar cardholders to address privacy concerns
It is to be noted that as of now, two modes of biometric authentication, fingerprint authentication and iris authentication, are allowed under Aadhaar.
The facility will be available through a camera that are now easily available on laptops and mobiles so no additional hardware will be required.
It is also claimed that face authentication with liveliness detection can be used as an additional factor to increase security.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 15 Jan 2018 05:22 PM