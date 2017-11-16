Now what Sri Sri Ravishankar will do? Yogi says, 'It's too late now to solve Ayodhya dispute by talks'

ourtesy meeting. There was no conversation with him regarding Ram temple".

Talking about his meeting with Sri Sri Ravishankar UP CM said-"It was a cIt is worth mentioning here that ahead of his visit to Ayodhya on Thursday, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Wednesday met Yogi Adityanath and several leaders of Hindu religious organisations.Ravi Shankar, who announced earlier this week that he was involved as a mediator in the Ram temple dispute of his own will and would visit Ayodhya to meet all stakeholders, said he wanted unity and amity.In an exclusive conversation with ABP News UP CM also commented about Padmavati controversy and said that-"Distorting history isn't a good thing."Interestingly, in a letter written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, UP Principal Secretary (Home), Arvind Kumar said the Censor board should be apprised about the public resentment over the alleged distortion of facts in the movie.The letter stated that "in view of the civic polls, polling for which is scheduled on November 22,November 26 and November 29 and the counting on December 1, and also the 'Barawafat' procession by Muslims on December 2, the film's release can pose serious security issues".(With PTI inputs)