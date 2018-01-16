Now orange passports: Saffron, a colour country looking forward to?







The grand old party Congress has hit out at the Narendra Modi led BJP government over its decision that passport holders requiring emigration check would be given an orange-coloured passport.Congress alleged that the ruling party is "obsessed" with orange.The Congress has also put out a video on its Twitter handle, saying the move could encourage "classism" against migrant workers.The video shows the BJP's top leadership and workers staging protests, besides the RSS workers taking out a march past wearing orange/saffron-coloured clothes/bandanas/flags."A passport of a different colour for a certain class of Indians is an invitation for discrimination.#OrangeIsTheNewBlue," the Congress tweet said.The video also stated that, "We know the BJP is obsessed with the colour orange...the newest target is our passport, that could change from blue to orange."Here are some other incidents of "saffronisation"Recently, some parts of a police station in the state capital Lucknow given a splash of the colour. Built in 1939, the building had traditional colours of a police station - yellow and red. But this time round some pillars and certain parts of the building have acquired a bright saffron hue against a light creambackground."The renovation had started almost two-and-a-half months ago as part of an annual programme," Inspector in-charge D K Upadhyaya told PTI.The Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan, which houses the chief minister's office, was painted saffron in October last year.The facade of the state secretariat was given a saffron hue months after Adityanath took over the reins of the state. Adityanath loves to see a saffron towel on his seat in his office.Recently, the chief minister flagged off a fleet of 50 saffron-coloured buses.The education department in Uttar Pradesh had distributed saffron-coloured school bags in government primary schools, replacing the ones that featured former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's picture.Official booklets that were distributed to mark 100 days and then six months of the Adityanath government had saffron covers and the information diary of the state government, which contains the contacts and designations of various officials, is also saffron.The exterior walls of the Uttar Pradesh Haj office, opposite the state legislature building inthe heart of the city, had got a saffron look overnight.Twitter/ANI_newsThe Haj office boundary got a bright saffron shade within days of the BJP government reducing the number of holidays allotted to state-recognised madrasas in the 2018 calendar.According to media reports, toilets in Amritpur village in Etawah, the SP chief's home district, were painted in an orange shade.Locals had painted 100 out of 350 toilets, constructed by the district administration under the Swachh Bharat Scheme, orange, taking a decision on their own hoping it will get more developmental schemes for the village.(With PTI inputs)