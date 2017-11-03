 Now movie on Hardik Patel and Patidar agitation
The movie titled ''Hammein Haq Chahiye, Haq Se'' , which is directed by Rakesh Jaggi, the director of Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi , will be released in Surat on Friday.

Hardik will be inaugurating film made on him and the Patidar agitation in Gujarat.

New Delhi: With electioneering all geared up in Gujarat, the Patidars and their agitation have become a subject of prime debate. Not only political parties , the agitation has caught the attention of filmmakers too of late.

'Kyuki Saas Bhi kabhi Bahu Thi' fame director  Rakesh jaggi has directed a Hindi movie titled  ''Hammein Haq Chahiye, Haq Se'' which is inspired by Hardik Patel and the whole Patidar agitation in the state. The movie is being released on Friday and is being inaugurated by Hardik patel, the Patidar leader who rose to prominence after his agitation demanding reservation for the Patels under the Other Backward Class category.

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, of which Patel is the Convener, said he would inaugurate the film at Navjeevan Restaurant in Varachha area since he is here for a court appearance in a sedition case.

Gujarati filmmakers seem particularly interested in the topic as two more films in Gujarati language will supposedly be released soon. The movies are titled 'Power of Patidar' and Salagto Sawal: Anamat'
The director of the Hindi movie on Hardik  ''Hammein Haq Chahiye, Haq Se'' , has also directed the famous Hindi soap 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki'. Both the soaps were big hits on small screen.  The cast has known names from film and TV industry like Ankit Bhardwaj, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sudesh Berry.

Dinesh Bambhania, PAAS members Alpesh Kathiria and Dharmik Malavia and movie's director and star cast will be among those present at the inauguration. The event is expected to draw huge crowds from the Patel community living in and around Surat.

