Now book ‘Bharat Darshan’ packages for Rs 830 with IRCTC

Bookings are currently open for the Bharat Darshan Tourist Trains, a budget-friendly package created by the IRCTC with all-inclusive services on a dedicated tourist train, for domestic travellers who want to explore some of the country's most popular religious destinations.The packages can be availed for only Rs. 830 per person per day, whereas the families can opt for vacation trips to selected destinations in the east or south of the country or that cover major religious sites.The Bharat Darshan Tourist train has 10 coaches serviced by trained tour managers, on-board hospitality staff and security staff. The package includes train transportation, road transportation, accommodation, sightseeing at tourist locations and onboard and off-board meals.The 'East Darshan' begins on the May 8th, with the train starting from Chandigarh and travelling via Delhi Cantt to cover Jagannath Puri, Gangasagar, Baidyanath Dham, Gaya, Banaras and Ayodhya.The '7 Jyotirlinga' package beginning on May 23rd from Chandigarh via Delhi Cantt will cover Ujjain (Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar), Dwarka (Nageshwar), Veraval (Somnath), Aurangabad (Grishneshwar) and Nasik (Bhimashankar and Triyambakeshwar).Apart from that, another '7 Jyotirlinga' tour begins on June 6th from Delhi Safdarjung via Lucknow covering Ujjain (Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar), Dwarka (Nageshwar), Veraval (Somnath), Aurangabad (Grishneshwar) and Nasik (Bhimashankar and Triyambakeshwar).The 'Dakshin Darshan with Shirdi' tour package starts on June 27th from Chandigarh via Delhi Cantt covering Shirdi, Tirupati, Kanchipuram, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Mysore and Bangalore.