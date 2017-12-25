Not inviting Kejriwal to Magenta Line launch insult of Delhi: Sisodia



दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री को दिल्ली मेट्रो के उद्घाटन में ना बुलाना दिल्ली का जनता का अपमान है।



ना बुलाने की केवल एक ही वजह है - इन्हें डर था कि कहीं केजरीवाल प्रधानमंत्री जी से जनता के लिए मेट्रो किराए कम करने की मांग ना कर दें।

— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 25, 2017

Sisodia said Kejriwal was not invited to the inauguration event out of the fear that he might publicly demand a rollback of the recent fare hike of Delhi Metro.He also said that not inviting the chief minister was an "insult" to the people of Delhi.Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 12.38-km stretch of the Magenta Line, between the Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden metro stations. Uttar Pradesh chief minister was also invited to the event."Not calling the Delhi chief minister in an inauguration of a Delhi Metro project is an insult to the people of Delhi. There's only one reason behind not inviting Kejriwal, the fear that he may urge the prime minister to roll back the fare hike (sic)," Sisodia tweeted.AAP leader Dilip Kumar Pandey also slammed the DMRC, saying "seven of nine stations of Magenta Line falls in Delhi and half of the money is paid by the Delhi government to the Delhi Metro, but the inauguration invitation was sent to PM, Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana"."The problem is with Delhi man (Arvind Kejriwal). Everything is accepted but don't rob Delhi people. Take credit but reduce fare."Of the nine stations on the Magenta Line, seven are within the boundaries of Delhi, while the remaining two are in Noida.Delhi Metro fares were hiked for the second time this year as proposed by the Fare Fixation Committee.As per the new fare, commuters who paid Rs 15 for travelling 2-5 km are now paying Rs 20. And, the maximum fare has been increased to Rs 60 as compared to previous rate of Rs 50.The hike was vociferously opposed by the Delhi government which accused the transporter of inefficiency and demanded that hike be withheld.(With inputs from IANS)