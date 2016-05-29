Not India but Rahul Gandhi's 'heart is burning', Uma Bharti silences Digvijaya Singh

Bharti also trained guns at Digvijaya Singh, saying the Congress leader is making such desperate and demeaning statements just to save the image of the grand old party."The nation is not burning, but the hearts of Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh are burning after witnessing the progress made by the NDA Government," she said.Digvijaya earlier today dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Roman emperor Nero and lashed out at the BJP-led NDA Government's lavish celebration on completion of two years in office.(Prime Minister Modi is saying the nation is changing and developing. The nation is burning and Nero (here PM Modi) is celebrating. Is this good governance of BJP and RSS)," he tweeted.The leaders of the BJP-led NDA regime, which completed its two years in office on May 26, are going gala about the development in the nation and promising good times in the future.