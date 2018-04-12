Not enough evidence against rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar: UP govt tells HC

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday sought the state government's stand on the Unnao gangrape case allegedly involving a BJP MLA and his aides and details of action taken.



The government told the court that till now sufficient evidence regarding Kuldeep Singh Sengar's involvement in the Unnao gangrape case could not be found and the MLA will be arrested if enough evidence against him is found.



The court expressed unhappiness over the government's submission and flayed it saying whether it is necessary to wait for the evidence to arrest the accused in such serious cases.







The court took cognizance of the gangrape case on a letter to the court by senior lawyer Gopal Swaroop Chaturvedi detailing the incident.



A bench of Chief Justice D B Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar has reserved its order in the case for Friday.



Earlier on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh police registered an FIR against Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The FIR was lodged hours after after the government said it would hand the probe over to the CBI.



The Unnao police registered the case against Sengar under various sections of the IPC and provisions of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the Makhi police station area.



The FIR has been registered under Sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her into marriage), 363 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

