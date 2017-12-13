North Gujarat Elections Exit Poll Live Updates



Gujarat: North Gujarat includes the 6 districts namely Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Aravalli, Mehsana, Patan and Sabarkantha. Farmers, Patidars, OBCs and tribals constitute the majority population in the region. Total number of seats in the region of Northern Gujarat are 32.– 5 assembly seats (Congress – 3, BJP – 2 seats); 48 candidates– 9 assembly seats (Congress – 5 seats, BJP – 4 seats); 70 candidates– 3 assembly seats (Congress – 3, BJP – 0); 21 candidates– 7 assembly seats (BJP – 5, Congress – 2); 100 candidates– 4 assembly seats (BJP – 3 seats, Congress – 1 seat); 54 candidates– 4 assembly seats (BJP – 1 seat, Congress – 3 seats); 37 candidatesThe Congress has a stronger hold in the Northern Gujarat as compared to Bharatiya Janta Party. The same could be seen in 2012 assembly elections as well, where of the 32 seats of the region, Congress won 17 seats, two more than BJP.Patels stronghold:Patels are a prominent community in North Gujarat and have given Hardik Patel and his Patidar agitation unprecedented support.Considering the population of Thakors in North Gujarat, who comprise of about half the OBC population in the state, the rise of Alpesh Thakor and his joining hands with the Congress is again expected to influence polling in several North Gujarat districts like Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Kheda, Mehsana, Anand, Patan, Gandhinagar and Aravalli.Mehsana is Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani's home ground as his family originates from Meu village in the district. Also, Mevani,who has an outside support from Congress, is contesting as an independent candidate from Vadgam, which is a reserved seat for scheduled castes, in Banaskantha district.Another factor will be tribal seats in North Gujarat. The Tribals almost entirely voted for the Congress in 2012 Assembly elections.