North East Election Results 2018 LIVE: Voting to begin at 8 am

North East Election Results 2018 LIVE News Updates

The BJP has emerged as a strong contender in all the three states and two exit polls have predicted that the party would dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura and consolidate its position in the other two states.On February 18, elections for 59 seats in Tripura's 60-member House were held. Two exit polls earlier this week predicted that the BJP will overthrow the Left front from power in Tripura. BJP managers said they were looking forward to the role of a strong principal Opposition for the party even if it isn’t able to win in the Northeastern state.Chief Minister: Manik Sarkar (CPM)2013: CPM won 49 seatsMeghalaya is witnessing a keen contest between the ruling Congress and Opposition National People's Party.The exit polls also projected BJP to consolidate its position in Meghalaya and Nagaland. In both the states over 75 percent voting was recorded during the polling on February 27.The BJP is contesting 20 seats to NDPP's 40, having forged the alliance by ending its 15-year-old alliance with the NPF, in power since 2003, early this month. NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio won uncontested from Northern Angami-II seat of Kohima after his lone rival, NPF candidate Chüpfuo Angami, withdrew his nomination on February 12.Chief Minister: Mukul Sangma (Congress)2013: Congress won 29 seatsRe-polling in 13 booths spread across nine Assembly constituencies was held on Friday. Former chief minister and NDDP president Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected uncontested from Northern Angami II seat.The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has allied with the BJP and is contesting in 40 seats in the 60-member assembly, while the BJP is fighting in the remaining 20 seats. Results of the polls will be declared on March 3.Chief Minister: TR Zeliang (Nagaland People's Front)2013: NPF won 38 seats