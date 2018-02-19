Noida: Watch pickpocketers caught STEALING mobile phone in DTC bus

In a brazen incident, pickpocketing attempt took place inside a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in which two pickpocketers tried to steal a mobile phone but were caught.The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Noida inside a moving Delhi-bound DTC bus.Two thefts entered the bus from a bus stand and taking advantage of crowd pickpocketed mobile phone of a passenger.One of the two committed the crime and quickly passed the cellphone to the mate who slipped to the front part of the bus.However, bus conductor saw it and informed the victim.When the victim and other passengers grilled the pickpocketers they returned the mobile phone.However, they openly dared the passenger to get down and face the consequences before swiftly moving out of the bus at Maharani Bagh bus stand.