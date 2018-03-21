15-yr-old Noida girl ends life after alleged harassment, case filed against teachers



Father has alleged that her daughter was harassed by two school teachers & failed her in exams intentionally. Case registered under sections 306 & 506 IPC & POCSO Act, further investigation is underway. Our officers will also visit the school today: Arun K Singh, SP, City Noida pic.twitter.com/IMFV0hMv8U

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2018

Noida: The Noida police have booked two teachers of a Delhi-based private school for abetment to suicide and criminal intimidation after a class 9 student hanged herself in her flat here on Tuesday evening.In a shocking incident, the 15-year-old girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside her room by her parents. Her family has alleged that one of the teachers of Ahlcon Public School had sexually harassed her and even threatened to fail her in examination."She told us about two teachers who used to threaten her on regular basis. One of them had sexually harassed her and toucher her inappropriately. She used to say her SST teacher would never let her pass the examination," her father said.The father said her daughter took the extreme step due to the sexual and mental harassment she faced at school.The teenager's family alleged the school administration never listened to them and ignored their complaint."Whenever I went to the principal, he said he was busy somewhere and cannot meet. He never listened to our complaint. He used to say that he will talk to teachers," her mother said.She said her daughter was confident of passing the science and social studies exams comfortably but in the report card handed over to her, she was mentioned as "failed" in these two papers."When she protested harassment by the teacher, he failed her," the mother said.The school principal has termed the incident as "sad" and "unfortunate" and said the institution is really to help the family in the case."It's an unfortunate incident. The school has been following promotion policies of CBSE. Let me make it clear that she had not failed, a re-test was scheduled. We will cooperate with probe agencies," the principal said.Based on the parents' complaint, the Noida police have registered an FIR against two teachers and principal of the school.A constable was also suspended for registering a case under wrong sections. Police sources said the constable was suspended because he did not include POCSO in the FIR."A case has been registered under sections 306 and 506 IPC and POCSO Act. Further investigation in the case is underway," Arun K Singh, SP City, Noida, said.The family now demands the immediate arrest of the two teachers.