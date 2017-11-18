Noida BJP leader killing: family demands CBI probe

Noida: The family members of a BJP leader, who was shot dead at Tigri village here, today demanded a CBI investigation into the killing and the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.Former village head and BJP leader Shiv Kumar Yadav and his driver were killed yesterday by unidentified assailants in Bisrakh area when they were going to Ghaziabad in a car.Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said Yadav's family members and area residents protested at the Noida Sector 71 crossing against the killing."They demanded a CBI probe into the incident and immediate arrests. The Noida police Special Task Force has been deployed to crack the case and arrest the killers," he said, adding that it was suspected that four people were involved in the crime.An FIR has been registered against four people and the police has detained some people for questioning. The family suspect that Yadav was killed due to an enmity related to his election.According to the police, a CCTV video of the incident showed the assailants firing bullets on Yadav's car. But as the footage was not clear, it was difficult to identify the assailants, the police said.SP (rural) Suniti said that six teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Police personnel have deployed at Yadav's village, Behlolpur, to maintain law and order.The incident took place when he was going to Ghaziabad from Haibatpur. Yadav and his driver Bali Nath died on the spot while his security guard Raees died during treatment last night, he saidThe police officer said that a woman, who was injured after Yadav's car rammed into a vehicle, succumbed at a hospital here.BJP Noida district president Rakesh Sharma said Yadav was an active worker of the party and condemned the incident.Senior Superintendent of Police Love Kumar said the initial investigation suggested that shooters were hired to kill Yadav, whose father and brother were murdered 25 years ago.