No respite after ban on sale of crackers? ‘Delhi air quality as bad as last year’ tells report

New Delhi: There seems to be no respite from pollution this year on Diwali, in spite of Supreme Court ban on sale of firecrackers. As per a survey conducted by ABP News, the pollution level this year in Delhi was no less than last year same time.In spite of the ban, the air in Delhi is still uncomfortable to breathe and is very hazardous for the health.Surprisingly, many people were seen burning crackers on Diwali day which created as much noise and air pollution.As per reports, these crackers were either purchased under the covers or were purchased from outside Delhi.Apex court’s ban did no good to Delhiites as some areas broke the last year’s record when it comes to pollution.As per statistics the current quality of air in the national capital is not fit enough to breathe and can therefore lead to several breathing problems and diseases.