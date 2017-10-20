No respite after ban on sale of crackers? ‘Delhi air quality as bad as last year’ tells report

In spite of the ban, the air in Delhi is still uncomfortable to breathe and is very hazardous for the health.
Surprisingly, many people were seen burning crackers on Diwali day which created as much noise and air pollution.
As per reports, these crackers were either purchased under the covers or were purchased from outside Delhi.
Apex court’s ban did no good to Delhiites as some areas broke the last year’s record when it comes to pollution.
As per statistics the current quality of air in the national capital is not fit enough to breathe and can therefore lead to several breathing problems and diseases.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 20 Oct 2017 07:55 AM