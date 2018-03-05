No Party Can Defeat Magician Modi, Says Shiv Sena

After the monumental victory of NDA in Northeast, Shiv Sena has now changed its tone. On Monday its spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that at present there is no one in the country who can compete with Prime Minister Narendra Modi."I think there is no one in Indian politics at this time, who can stand in front of Narendra Modi.", he said.Shiv Sena enjoys considerable political influence in Maharastra, its a part of NDA government but even then from time to time it has threatened to separate from the saffron party. The party often grabs the headlines for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Recently the Shiv Sena had protested against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shripad Chindam who allegedly made derogatory comments about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.