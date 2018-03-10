EXCLUSIVE: No paper was leaked, it’s a conspiracy, says SSC Chairman

After reports of SCC paper getting leaked went viral, students have been protesting for the past 11 days. They claim that the SSC paper was leaked on the internet.In an exclusive interview, the Chairman of SSC, Ashim Khurana, said that there was no paper leak and we are ready for any kind of investigation. He further said that our hands are clean and I have full faith in our transparency, integrity, and efficiency. This is a conspiracy by coaching centers.The protesters had demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter and they also want a stay over the conduct of other papers.Khurana also said action should be taken against those who have sponsored, nurtured and escalated this protest.When asked about him not meeting the protesters, he said that there are security concerns and who will take responsibility if something happens.The students have been protesting against the alleged paper leak of SSC CGL Tier 2 exam.As many as 1,89843 students appeared in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination conducted by Staff Selection Commission. Online entrance examinations were conducted at different examination centers across the country from February 17 to February 22.It is alleged that post examination the students found out that the questions of the examination had already been leaked on social media platforms. The screenshots of the leaked question paper are doing rounds on the social media. The protesting students have been asking for justice with these screenshots as the proof.