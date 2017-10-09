No firecrackers for Delhi-NCR during Diwali: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that there will be no sale of firecrackers during Diwali, as it restored a November 2016 order banning the sale and stocking of firecrackers in Delhi and National Capital Region.A bench headed by Justice A.K. Sikri, while restoring the order, said: "We should see at least in one Diwali the impact of a cracker-free festivity."However, the court said that the September 12, 2017 order lifting the ban on the sale and stocking of firecrackers in Delhi NCR will be back into effect from November 1.Advocate Gopal Shankarnarayanan, appearing for petitioner Arjun Gopal, had contended before the court that ban on use of firecrackers should be restored as the NCR had witnessed a huge rise in air pollution during and after Diwali last year.He had said that rise in air pollution during last Diwali was because of several reasons, including the extensive use of firecrackers.The counsel, appearing for the permanent licencees selling crackers, had opposed the plea and said the September 12 order temporarily lifting the ban, was "well-reasoned" and passed after hearing all the parties, including the CPCB.The apex court had last month temporarily lifted its earlier order suspending licences for sale of fire crackers, saying a complete ban would be an "extreme step" and a graded approach was needed to curb pollution caused by them.(With inputs from agencies)