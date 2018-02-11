No essential service can be denied for want of Aadhaar: UIDAI

Aadhaar-issuing authority UIDAI on Saturday said no essential service or benefit like medical facility, school admission or ration through PDS can be denied for want of the biometric national ID.In a statement, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) asked government departments and state administration "to ensure that no essential service or benefit shall be denied to a genuine beneficiary for the want of Aadhaar whether it is medical help, hospitalisation, school admissionor ration through PDS"."There are exception handling regulations issued by UIDAI vide its circular dated 24th October 2017, which must be followed to make sure that no beneficiary is denied of benefits for the want of Aadhaar," it said.UIDAI said it has taken a serious note of some of the reported cases where want of Aadhaar had resulted in the denial of essential services like hospitalisation or medical help.