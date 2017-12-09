No election manifesto for Gujarat polls 2017, 'Is now speech is administration?': Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi in Baahubali style







गुजरात में 22 सालों से भाजपा की सरकार है।



मैं केवल इतना पूछूंगा-

क्या कारण है इस बार प्रधानमंत्री जी के भाषणों में ‘विकास’ गुम है?

मैंने गुजरात के रिपोर्ट कार्ड से 10 सवाल पूछे, उनका भी जवाब नहीं।

पहले चरण का प्रचार ख़त्म होने तक घोषणा पत्र नहीं।



तो क्या अब ‘भाषण ही शासन’ है?

CD बनाने के चक्कर में भाजपा घोषणा पत्र बनाना भूल गई,कल वोटिंग हैं।😂😂😂😂



Getting inspiration from superhit movie Baahubali, Congress future president Rahul Gandhi has hit out at Narendra Modi government for not announcing election manifesto for Gujarat Assembly Polls 2017 by the end of campaigning for the first phase.Further training his guns at PM Modi Gandhi asked-"Is now speech is administration?"Not only Congress but also its new alley in Gujarat Hardik Patel also attacked BJP on Friday and said-"In its efforts to make CD, BJP forgets to make election manifesto".On Saturday voting is taking place for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017. Polling for second phase will take place on 14th December and counting will take place on December 18.This time elections in Gujarat will not going to be cakewalk for BJP as Congress is giving tough fight. X-factor Hardik Patel is also making his presence felt.