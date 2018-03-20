Opposition gears up for showdown on no-confidence motion against Modi govt



YSR Congress MP YV Subba Reddy wrote to Secretary-General Lok Sabha Snehlata Shrivastava to include in list of business for Tuesday 'no-confidence motion in the council of ministers'.In a letter written to Shrivastava, Reddy said, "Under Rule 198 (b) of Chapter XVII of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha. I hereby give notice to move the following motion in the House on March 20.""I request you to include the motion in the Revised List of Business for March 20," he added.Addressing TDP MPs through a teleconference, party chief Chandrababu Naidu on Monday evening said: "All the TDP MPs must be present in the Parliament. We should see that MPs of other parties also attend the House and that other parties also give notices for No-confidence motion tomorrow."The support we're getting from other parties indicate the sympathy from all corners of the country for the state, for the injustice it is facing. The MPs should continue with the same spirit. You have support of 5 crores people of the state," he added.YSR Congress Party also issued a whip to all its members stating that all should be present and fulfill the required number of members for the no-confidence motion and vote in favor of the motion in the House on Tuesday.The no-trust show was moved by the TDP and YSRC on Friday also, but the proceedings could not be completed as the House was "not in order".Almost all the opposition parties, barring some, are looking forward to the proposal. This is the first ever no-confidence motion against PM Narendra Modi's government in four years and is being viewed as the biggest test in his first term.Telugu Desam Party and its anti-party YSR Congress are pitching together their vested interest of special status to Andhra Pradesh in the motion.Talking to ABP News TDP MP Ravinder Babu said, "The reason for bringing the no-confidence motion is because our belief in BJP is lost.”YSR Congress MP YV Subba Reddy told ABP News, "We want the whole country to know why people in Andhra Pradesh are facing troubles and that is why we are coming with a no-confidence motion. We have spoken to all the opposition parties. All are coming together. When we will bring no-confidence motion then Congress, TMC, CPM, SP will stand with us. "The Left and Congress have also announced their support to the first no-confidence motion against the Modi government.CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, "We will support the motion of no confidence. Modi government has betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh, BJP has not fulfilled the promise of granting special state status to Andhra. The financial blow that has been received by Andhra after Hyderabad went to Telangana, should have been compensated.”At the same time, Congress leader Ashwani Kumar said that his party is with the motion of no confidence. He further said that the opposition is united on this. Ashwani said that he already has a strong disbelief in the government. At the same time, he informed that in order to bring the proposal, his party has taken necessary 54 votes.