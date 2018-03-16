No-confidence motion not taken up in Lok Sabha, House adjourned



When a no-confidence motion is moved 50 MPs should stand in its support & 50 MPs stood, but Speaker said it cannot be considered as House is not in order. So, I want to ask what does govt fear? They have huge majority in Lok Sabha: Congress' Shashi Tharoor on today's proceedings pic.twitter.com/dZ2x7xyjtQ

— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018

Amid the ruckus in Lok Sabha the no-confidence motion against BJP could not be taken up despite being moved by the Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress.As per reports, Thota Narasimham of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Y.V. Subba Reddy of YSR Congress had submitted notices of no-confidence motion to the Lok Sabha Speaker.However, Speaker of Lok Sabha, Sumitra Mahajan, said she could not take up the no-confidence motion in the middle of all the hubbub.She was quoted saying, “I am duty bound to bring it to the notice of the House... Unless the House is in order, I will not be able to count the numbers of those who support it”.Citing the disorientation inside the House as the reason, she adjourned it for the day.Once a no-confidence motion is moved in the Lok Sabha, support of at least 50 members is needed to admit the motion, which is then followed by voting.The Speaker, however, said since the House was not in order, she cannot take up the no confidence motion and adjourned the House for the day.This is the 10th consecutive working day to be washed out in the Lok Sabha. The Lower House has, however, passed the Budget as well as a few bills.The TDP on Friday announced it was quitting the BJP-led NDA and said the party will move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government.Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed disappointment at the day’s proceedings. Questioning the government he said, “When a no-confidence motion is moved 50 MPs should stand in its support & 50 MPs stood, but Speaker said it cannot be considered as House is not in order. So, I want to ask what does govt fear? They have huge majority in Lok Sabha”