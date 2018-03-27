Now CPI(M) and RSP submit notice of no-confidence against Modi govt in Lok Sabha

The notice of no-confidence against the Central government was submitted by P Karunakaran, the leader of the CPI(M) in Lok Sabha. He urged the Speaker to include the no-confidence motion in the revised list of business for Tuesday.The notice said: "Under rule 198(b) of chapter XVII of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, I hereby give notice to move the motion of no-confidence in the council of ministers in the House on March 27, 2018. I request you to kindly include the motion in the revised list of business."The notice is seen as a part of an opposition strategy to step up pressure on the NDA government in the Lok Sabha.Meanwhile, the Congress on Monday issued a whip to its MPs in Lok Sabha in view of the notice given by it for no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government. The party moved a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha, days after the TDP and the YSR Congress adopted a similar measure.The TDP and YSR Congress Party have filed notices for no-confidence motion against the government over the issue of special category status for Andhra Pradesh. This was the first ever no-confidence motion against PM Narendra Modi's government in four years and is being viewed as the biggest test in his first term.Telugu Desam Party and its anti-party YSR Congress are pitching together their vested interest of special status to Andhra Pradesh in the motion. The Left and Congress had also announced their support to the first no-confidence motion against the Modi government.Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has so far said she cannot take up notices for the no-confidence motion against the government as the "House was not in order" amid protests by members of different parties on various issues.