Nitish calls for 'RSS-free nation' in bete noire Modi's bastion

: Eyeing upon establishing his party's stronghold in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh prior to the 2019 general elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday gave a call for Rashritya Sawayamsevak Sangh (RSS) free nation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi.Addressing the Janata Dal (United) first workers convention in Uttar Pradesh, Nitish in an apparent jibe at his bete noire Prime Minister Modi called for a 'Sangh mukt Bharat' and a liquor free society.The Bihar Chief Minister also used the occasion to highlight the flip-flops of the BJP-led NDA regime, saying the 'jumla' party not been fulfilled the promises made to the nation during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections."Whatever they (BJP) say during the elections, later that is declared a 'jumla' by their own national president. They assured the youth of providing employment. But where is employment?" he asked.Asserting that people of the country voted for the BJP with a lot of aspirations, Nitish said the nation's dream has been shattered."The people in BJP say something and do something else, there is a stark difference in their words and deeds," he added.Taking potshots at the BJP for stirring a debate on 'nationalism' in the country, he jocularly said the ideological mentors of the saffron party did not participate in the Indian freedom struggle."They are taking name of the tricolor today. I am happy that they are advocating for it because earlier they only supported the saffron flag," he added.Hailing the victory of the grand alliance in Bihar, Nitish said the people of the state taught the arrogant BJP a lesson in the assembly polls."When they (BJP) can be defeated in Bihar, they can be defeated in other states and the country as well. I am here in Uttar Pradesh to tell the people to look at the deeds of the BJP with extreme caution," he added.Riding high on the recent success in Bihar, the JD (U) considers the workers convention as a catalyst for the formation of a Bihar like anti-BJP alliance before the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections.