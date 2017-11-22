Congress has given a 'lollipop' to Hardik, conspiracy to divide Patidar community: Nitin Patel, Gujarat Dy. CM

Addressing a press conference, Patel said that the decision of alliance was not taken in consultation with members of the Patidar community. "This is a huge conspiracy to break Patidar community."
Slamming Hardik Patel over the reservation issue, he said, "Hardik is aware that over 50% reservation is not possible. In the name of reservation, Congress has given a 'lollipop' to Hardik."
"Congress offer is to morons, it is making a fool of Hardik Patel."
Patel asserted that people of Gujarat will not be misled by such activities of Congress.
Commenting over the development, Congress spokesperson Kapil Sibal said BJP misled Gujarat for 22 years. "We believe it is important to contest elections together. BJP does not follow the constitution."
Sibal questioned what BJP did for Patidars for 22 years." BJP has just betrayed their trust and filed 5 sedition cases against them."
First Published: 22 Nov 2017 01:02 PM