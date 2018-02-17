 Nirmala Sitharaman questions Rahul Gandhi's presence at Gitanjali Jewels event
  • Nirmala Sitharaman questions Rahul Gandhi's presence at Gitanjali Jewels event

Nirmala Sitharaman questions Rahul Gandhi's presence at Gitanjali Jewels event

Updated: 17 Feb 2018 05:34 PM
Nirmala Sitharaman questions Rahul Gandhi's presence at Gitanjali Jewels event

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Countering Congress charge that multi-crore bank fraud took place under the BJP government, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Rahul Gandhi was present at a promotional event of Gitanjali Jewels and that the fraud took place during the UPA regime.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) underlined that Congress president Rahul Gandhi participated in the promotional event of Gitanjali Jewels on September 2013.

Sitharaman said the Congress was blaming us wrongly, as it was them who let out a building to Nirav Modi's Firestar Diamond International, acquired from Advait Holdings, which had Anita Singhvi -- wife of Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi -- as one of the directors.

She alleged that all the inheritance, legacy and properties in this case belonged to the Congress party.

The Minister said that while the Congress party was the beneficiary and promoter of the Gitanjali Group company, it was blaming the BJP for their own misdeeds.

