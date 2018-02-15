Nirav Modi did a runner with his Bollywood clients

Nirav Modi has become the talk of the tinsel town and coming to his connections with the B-town, there are many who have modeled for his renowned brand. Much admired Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra became the global brand ambassador of Nirav Modi’s diamond collection in January 2017. Priyanka’s much-hyped ad with Sidharth Malhotra focusing on Nirav Modi’ dazzling ring had a far-reaching impact on the brand.About the Photo: Advertisement board of Nirav Modi’s luxury jewellery store in Mumbai. (AFP)Among other celebrities, Lisa Hayden has also been one of the leading faces of the brand. The Bollywood clientele of Nirav Modi also has big names like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Kapoor in the list. Not just Bollywood, Nirav Modi had a deep outreach on Hollywood too. His designs were flaunted on the red carpet of the 89Academy Awards.After the breaking buzz of his alleged fraud scam, actress Priyanka Chopra has also sued the merchant’s company for deceiving her. She has accused him of not paying the amount that was agreed upon for the ad campaign.Actor Sidharth Malhotra is also looking out for some legal options to get away with Nirav’s deal as soon as possible.Stay tuned for more updates!