By: || Updated: 15 Feb 2018 07:06 PM
Nirav Modi did a runner with his Bollywood clients

Much admired Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra became the global brand ambassador of Nirav Modi’s diamond collection in January 2017. Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Nirav Modi, a billionaire diamond merchant has gone bonkers on the internet with the PNB fraud case. He and his family had left the country in the first week of January. Did you get some ‘Vijay Mallya’ vibes after hearing the case? True that! The accused after pulling off possibly India's biggest bank fraud of Rs 11,500 crore has flown under the radar.

Nirav Modi has become the talk of the tinsel town and coming to his connections with the B-town, there are many who have modeled for his renowned brand. Much admired Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra became the global brand ambassador of Nirav Modi’s diamond collection in January 2017. Priyanka’s much-hyped ad with Sidharth Malhotra focusing on Nirav Modi’ dazzling ring had a far-reaching impact on the brand.

About the Photo: Advertisement board of Nirav Modi’s luxury jewellery store in Mumbai. (AFP) About the Photo: Advertisement board of Nirav Modi’s luxury jewellery store in Mumbai. (AFP)

Among other celebrities, Lisa Hayden has also been one of the leading faces of the brand. The Bollywood clientele of Nirav Modi also has big names like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Kapoor in the list. Not just Bollywood, Nirav Modi had a deep outreach on Hollywood too. His designs were flaunted on the red carpet of the 89th Academy Awards.

After the breaking buzz of his alleged fraud scam, actress Priyanka Chopra has also sued the merchant’s company for deceiving her. She has accused him of not paying the amount that was agreed upon for the ad campaign.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is also looking out for some legal options to get away with Nirav’s deal as soon as possible.

