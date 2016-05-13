Nirankari spiritual head dies in road accident

New Delhi: Baba Hardev Singh, spiritual head of the Sant Nirankari Mission, died in a road accident in Montreal, Canada, on Friday. He was 62.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other political leaders expressed their condolences over the death of Baba Hardev.









Baba Hardev Singh’s demise is tragic & a great loss to the spiritual world. My thoughts are with his countless followers in this sad time.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2016

"It was around five in the morning when his car met with an accident and he died," an official of the organisation told IANS here.He said arrangements are being made to bring the mortal ramains of the spiritual head to Delhi and details about it would be known soon."With profound pain and sorrow, this is to inform you that His Holiness Nirankari Baba Hardev Singh Ji Maharaj has merged into this Almighty God," said an official statement issued by the mission.The sect, with millions of followers across the world, has also requested them not to rush to the mission headquarters in New Delhi to avoid unnecessary inconvenience.Modi said Baba Hardev Singh's demise was tragic and a great loss to the spiritual world."My thoughts are with his countless followers in this sad time," Modi said in a tweet.Sonia Gandhi expressed shock and grief over Baba's death and offered condolences to all his followers."Spiritual values of equality and simplicity perpetuated by him and the Nirankari Samaj will forever remain relevant," she said.Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he was deeply pained to learn of the demise."He was a not only a spiritual leader but also a social reformer," Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh and BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also condoled the death of the spiritual leader.