 Nikhil Sawani, Patidar leader who had joined BJP, resigns from party saying it is offering only 'lollipop'
ABP News Bureau | 23 Oct 2017 11:18 AM
1

New Delhi: Nikhil Sawani, Patidar leader who had joined BJP, has on Monday resigned from the party saying that it is offering only "lollipop". He announced the same in a press conference. Here are other important things he said during the media briefing. (Image: ABP Live)

2

Wasn't offered money to join BJP. Now I resigned because they are just offering lollipop, fulfilling nothing: Nikhil Sawani, Patidar leader

3

Will seek Rahul Gandhi's appointment, meet him and put forward my viewpoint: Nikhil Sawani after resigning from BJP

4

Heard about Rs 1 crore offer by BJP to Narendra Patel, I'm upset. Leaving BJP today: Nikhil Sawani, Patidar leader who had joined BJP (Image: ABP Live)

5

I congratulate Narendra Patel. He comes from a small family but still he didn't choose Rs 1 crore: Nikhil Sawani says he resigns from BJP (Image: ANI)

6

Nikhil is a close aide of Hardik Patel. Hardik Patel in an exclusive interview to ABP News on Sunday said that it was a big money game. Interestingly, political activities have increased in the state which will witness assembly polls later this year. (Image: ABP Live) (With inputs from ANI)

