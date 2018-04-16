NIA judge Ravinder Reddy who delivered Mecca Masjid blast verdict resigns



Hyderabad: Special NIA Judge Ravindra Reddy who delivered judgement on Mecca Masjid Blast case today has resigned from his post. He has submitted his resignation in High Court. LIVE: https://t.co/JQJlKZeiOk pic.twitter.com/12qu3ITKgq

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) April 16, 2018



"Judge who gave acquittal to all accused in Mecca Masjid Blast RESIGNS very intriguing and I am surprised with the Lordship decision," Owaisi wrote on Twitter.







Judge who gave acquittal to all accused in Mecca Masjid Blast RESIGNS very intriguing and I am surprised with the Lordship decision

— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 16, 2018



Special NIA judge Ravindra Reddy who delivered the #MeccaMasjidVerdict resigns. pic.twitter.com/ybxV2lHoAD

— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2018