NIA arrests IM's key operative from Delhi airport

A key operative of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM) was on Friday arrested from Indira Gandhi International airport here by National Investigating Agency (NIA).Abdul Wahid Siddibapa, a resident of Bhatkal in Karnataka, was held after his arrival from Dubai, NIA officials said.He was based in Dubai and was allegedly recruiting people for IM to carry out terror activities in India. He has allegedly funded the outfit's activities from there, they said.Abdul is wanted in a case pertaining to a conspiracy by IM to attack various places in India. He was held on the basis of a warrant of arrest and a Red Corner Notice already issued against him, the officials said.