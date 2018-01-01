Heavy traffic cripples Delhi as over 1 lakh people gather at India Gate on New Year

The Delhi traffic police has advised the commuters to avoid India Gate and to take an alternate route.
"Traffic will remain very heavy near India Gate C-Hexagon due to gathering of more than 1 lakh pedestrian and heavy volume of motorist. No parking available around India Gate . Advised to avoid India Gate and take alternate route," Delhi Traffic Police said on Twitter.
News agency ANI shared photos of vehicles stuck in traffic at Barapulla, DND flyway and at other places.
Massive traffic jams around Delhi's India Gate area. pic.twitter.com/D8sOsZgxIZ
Massive traffic jam at Tilak Marg near India Gate in Delhi pic.twitter.com/l33BAaqggl
An ambulance was also seen stuck the in traffic jam near Delhi's Mandi House circle.
Ambulance tries to make way through a traffic jam near Delhi's Mandi House circle. Police in a statement earlier said, traffic will remain very heavy near India Gate due to gathering of more than 1 lakh pedestrians and heavy volume of motorists, pic.twitter.com/9EcXunlAJJ
Huge crowd & traffic snarls seen near #Delhi's India Gate on #NewYear2018 pic.twitter.com/ljqmw6dd4V
Delhi: Massive traffic jam from Ashram to Sarai Kale Khan. As per Traffic Police, traffic jams are due to assembly of people to celebrate #NewYear. pic.twitter.com/pl2WcuS1DQ
#Delhi's Mandi House area witnesses massive traffic jam on #NewYear2018 pic.twitter.com/C9TnuFk5tt
First Published: 01 Jan 2018 07:23 PM