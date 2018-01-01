Heavy traffic cripples Delhi as over 1 lakh people gather at India Gate on New Year



Massive traffic jam at Tilak Marg near India Gate in Delhi pic.twitter.com/l33BAaqggl

— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2018



Ambulance tries to make way through a traffic jam near Delhi's Mandi House circle. Police in a statement earlier said, traffic will remain very heavy near India Gate due to gathering of more than 1 lakh pedestrians and heavy volume of motorists, pic.twitter.com/9EcXunlAJJ



— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2018





Delhi: Massive traffic jam from Ashram to Sarai Kale Khan. As per Traffic Police, traffic jams are due to assembly of people to celebrate #NewYear. pic.twitter.com/pl2WcuS1DQ



— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2018



The Delhi traffic police has advised the commuters to avoid India Gate and to take an alternate route."Traffic will remain very heavy near India Gate C-Hexagon due to gathering of more than 1 lakh pedestrian and heavy volume of motorist. No parking available around India Gate . Advised to avoid India Gate and take alternate route," Delhi Traffic Police‏ said on Twitter.News agency ANI shared photos of vehicles stuck in traffic at Barapulla, DND flyway and at other places.Massive traffic jams around Delhi's India Gate area. pic.twitter.com/D8sOsZgxIZ— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2018An ambulance was also seen stuck the in traffic jam near Delhi's Mandi House circle.