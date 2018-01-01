 Heavy traffic cripples Delhi as over 1 lakh people gather at India Gate on New Year
The National Capital came to a standstill on Monday as over one lakh people reached the India Gate to celebrate the new year.

Updated: 01 Jan 2018 07:59 PM
NEW DELHI: The National Capital came to a standstill on Monday due to massive traffic jams as more than 1 lakh people gathered at India Gate on the occasion of New Year.

The Delhi traffic police has advised the commuters to avoid India Gate and to take an alternate route.

"Traffic will remain very heavy near India Gate C-Hexagon due to gathering of more than 1 lakh pedestrian and heavy volume of motorist. No parking available around India Gate . Advised to avoid India Gate and take alternate route," Delhi Traffic Police‏ said on Twitter.



News agency ANI shared photos of vehicles stuck in traffic at Barapulla, DND flyway and at other places.

Massive traffic jams around Delhi's India Gate area. pic.twitter.com/D8sOsZgxIZ

— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2018

 

An ambulance was also seen stuck the in traffic jam near Delhi's Mandi House circle.













