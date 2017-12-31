New Year 2018: Australians welcomes 2018 with rainbow-themed fireworks

New Delhi: The celebrations to ring in New Year 2018 have started across the globe and in Australia, people witnessed it with a breathtaking show of fireworks.



Australians welcomed 2018 with a rainbow-themed fireworks in Sydney.It is said that in Melbourne, more than $2.6 million was spent on the celebrations, including 14 tonnes of fireworks, an extra 100 train services were being run to get more than 100,000 people in and out of the city.Security was beefed up in all the big locations of Australia, with memories of fatal inner-city attacks in Melbourne last yearIn Mumbai, safety arrangement in for the celebration has also been tightened after the recent pub fire incident in the city which claimed 14 lives.