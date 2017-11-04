New Delhi Airport: Many flights delayed because of VIP movements



#WATCH: Current situation at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1, long delays due to VIP movement

#UPDATE: ATC sources say delays caused due to high frequency of VIP charter planes landing at Delhi airport



#9Wupdate: Due to air traffic congestion consequent to VVIP movement at #Delhi airport, some of our flights are affected.

New Delhi: The busiest airport of the country, New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport today was jam-packed today due to flight delays. For over an hour many flights were delayed because of VIP movement at Delhi airport. This led to a glut of passengers at the airport.At around 9 pm on Saturday, ANI tweeted of a video of over crowded Terminal 1 which showed people sitting on floors and stairs waiting for their respective flights. Passengers were stuck at the airport for over an hour. Many flights were delayed by even longer hours.At-least 13 flights have been diverted out of New Delhi airport owing to the movements of VIP charter planes.According to reports about 90 flights arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed for long hours.Jet Airways requested its passengers to check their flight's status before arriving at the airport in a tweet. It also tweeted about the delay in the flights.The video shared by ANI elicited strong reactions on Twitter against the VIP culture.