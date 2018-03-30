Class XII Economics re-test on Apr 25, Class X Maths re-exam only in Delhi-Haryana in July

New Delhi: The CBSE on Saturday said the re-examination of Class XII Economics Paper will be held on April 25."The re-exam of Class X Maths will be held in July in Delhi and Haryana. The exact date for the Class 10 exam will be announced later," said Anil Swarup, secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development."Regarding Class 10th re examination, as leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, if it at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi (NCR) & Haryana and a decision will be taken on this in next 15 days. If at all a re-exam is done, it will be in July," Swarup further said.There has been no leak outside India, hence no re-test will be conducted outside the country, he said. "The question papers are different for students appearing for the CBSE examinations outside India."Throwing light on the investigation over the sensational paper leak affecting around 28 lakh students, Swarup said, "there are 2 levels of inquiry - one is the police inquiry and the other is a departmental inquiry. We cannot say what exactly went wrong but we are trying to find out."Swarup added, "We don't have any perfect answers available to us. We have limited set of information. It may not be a perfect decision, our immediate concern is that the children should not suffer."Earlier during the day, students and Congress activists staged a massive protest outside the CBSE headquarters over the leak of the two papers on WhatsApp.Despite facing resistance, many of them tried climbing over the police barricades outside the office in Preet Vihar.