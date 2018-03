The new BJP-led government in Assam will be sworn in on May 24 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP's chief ministerial candidate Sarbananda Sonwal said on Friday.The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khanapara field in Guwahati, Sonowal told PTI.Leading the alliance, BJP won 60 of the 126 Assam Assembly seats. Its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodo Peoples Front emerged victorious in 14 and 12 constituencies respectively.