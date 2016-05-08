Never defended or gave clean chit to Tytler: Amarinder

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh said he had not "defended or given a clean chit" to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler over the latter's alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi."It is wrong to say that I had ever defended or given clean chit to Jagdish Tytler. It is for the investigating agencies and courts to investigate and decide," Amarinder said while addressing Punjabi NRIs in New York on Saturday night.Sikhs, including himself, could never forget the happenings of 1984, he said,"How can I ask anyone to forget 1984 when I myself resigned from the parliament and my party to protest what happened at that time? Sikhs can never forget what happened in 1984 and it will always remain etched in our memory," he said.However, Amarinder said that the 1984 issue was raked up during every election, especially by the Akali Dal leaders.He supported the demand of several NRIs that there should be no blacklist and no NRI should be barred from visiting the country of his roots.