 Netflix trolls UIDAI’s Aadhaar in teaser, Here are the best Twitter reactions
The clip is based on the plot of the Black Mirror season 4 episode Hang the DJ

By: || Updated: 05 Jan 2018 05:58 PM
IMAGE: TWITTER @NetflixIndia

NEW DELHI: In a 19-second video uploaded on Twitter by Netflix India, the online streaming service Netflix took a jibe on India’s biometric identification system Aadhaar.



The clip is based on the plot of the Black Mirror season 4 episode Hang the DJ. When the character asks the device the expiry date the device shows the message: “Link Aadhaar card to find out”.


IMAGE: TWITTER @NetflixIndia IMAGE: TWITTER @NetflixIndia


The tweet was retweeted more than 3,250 times.

Black Mirror a British science fiction anthology, set in alternative realities similar to present day society. It shows the impact of technology on humanity.

Here are the best Twitter reactions -























