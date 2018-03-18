 Netaji (Mulayam Singh) was angry because of our alliance with Congress: Akhilesh Yadav admits in Shikhar Sammelan
People supported SP-BSP alliance: Akhilesh Yadav

By: || Updated: 18 Mar 2018 02:32 PM
Akhilesh Yadav (Image: ABP Live)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that Samajwadi Party (SP) was "ready" for Lok Sabha bypolls which took place in Phulpur and Gorakhpur. In both the seats, SP candidates won.

He was speaking during ABP News' Shikhar Sammelan conclave.

Here are other important excerpts from his interview:

  • BJP wants corruption in RS polls: Akhilesh Yadav

  • GST should be very simple: Akhilesh Yadav

  • I love blue colour: Akhilesh Yadav (It is pertinent to mention here that BSP's background colour is also blue)

  • Despite demonetisation corruption still prevails in India: Akhilesh Yadav

  • Netaji (Mulayam Singh) was angry because of our alliance with Congress: Akhilesh Yadav

  • People supported SP-BSP alliance: Akhilesh Yadav

  • I'm thankful to people for voting for us (in Phulpur & Gorakhpur LS bypolls): Akhilesh Yadav


To know the mood of the state, ABP News held Shikhar Sammelan conclave here in which influential politicians from different political parties were lined-up to put forward their views on the changing political scenario in the state.

