Netaji (Mulayam Singh) was angry because of our alliance with Congress: Akhilesh Yadav admits in Shikhar Sammelan

He was speaking during ABP News' Shikhar Sammelan conclave.
Here are other important excerpts from his interview:
- BJP wants corruption in RS polls: Akhilesh Yadav
- GST should be very simple: Akhilesh Yadav
- I love blue colour: Akhilesh Yadav (It is pertinent to mention here that BSP's background colour is also blue)
- Despite demonetisation corruption still prevails in India: Akhilesh Yadav
- Netaji (Mulayam Singh) was angry because of our alliance with Congress: Akhilesh Yadav
- People supported SP-BSP alliance: Akhilesh Yadav
- I'm thankful to people for voting for us (in Phulpur & Gorakhpur LS bypolls): Akhilesh Yadav
To know the mood of the state, ABP News held Shikhar Sammelan conclave here in which influential politicians from different political parties were lined-up to put forward their views on the changing political scenario in the state.
First Published: 18 Mar 2018 02:28 PM