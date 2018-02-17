Neither my wife, sons nor me have anything to do with Nirav Modi companies: Abhishek Singhvi of Cong

: The issue of Nirav Modi is heating up between Congress and BJP and on Saturday Congress' veteran leader Abhishek Singhvi said-"Neither my wife, sons nor me have anything whatsoever to do with Gitanjali or Nirav Modi companies. The company was a tenant of a Kamla Mills property owned by Adwait holdings in which my wife & sons are a director.""Nirmala Sitharaman & her colleagues are liable to civil & criminal defamation for making ignorant & patently false allegations. I reserve my rights to take all such appropriate legal action against the latter & all parts of media which carry such allegations," Abhishek Singhvi added."Adwait Holding owns a commercial property at Parel, as it does elsewhere, which was rented by Firestone many years ago. Neither Adwait nor my family has any interest with Modi or Firestone. Firestone vacated Parel Kamla Mills premises in December 2017," Singhvi further clarified.Modi (46), a regular feature on the lists of rich and famous Indians since 2013, was booked by the CBI, along with his wife and brother, besides business partner Choksi on January 31, for allegedly cheating the state-run PNB to the tune of Rs 280 crore.The bank has sent two more complaints to the CBI on Tuesday, saying the scam was worth more than Rs 11,400 crore.The CBI had earlier raided the residences of Modi, his brother, wife and Choksi, all partners of Diamond R US, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds and two bank officials -- Gokulnath Shetty (now retired) and Manoj Kharat, who were also named in the FIR as accused.(With inputs from agencies)