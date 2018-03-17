Neither Congress bowed in past nor it will in future: Sonia Gandhi says during 84th Plenary session of INC

Here are important excerpts from Sonia Gandhi's address:



Our party is connected to entire country

In Karnataka, Congress will win again

In people's heart, Congress is still alive

Efforts were made to destroy Congress party

"Na khaunga, na khanedunga" was a drama

Congress never bowed and it will never

We have to create arrogance-less society







Central government adopting dictatorial agenda: Sonia Gandhi at Congress Party's Plenary Session in Delhi https://t.co/JQJlKZeiOk pic.twitter.com/ILbFffcPMc

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) March 17, 2018

New Delhi: On Saturday, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi came all guns blazing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and said the grand old party will not "fear" the present government at the centre.She was speaking during 84th Plenary session of Indian National Congress.Sonia Gandhi spoke during the second day of Plenary session