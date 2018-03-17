Neither Congress bowed in past nor it will in future: Sonia Gandhi says during 84th Plenary session of INC

She was speaking during 84th Plenary session of Indian National Congress.
Here are important excerpts from Sonia Gandhi's address:
- Our party is connected to entire country
- In Karnataka, Congress will win again
- In people's heart, Congress is still alive
- Efforts were made to destroy Congress party
- "Na khaunga, na khanedunga" was a drama
- Congress never bowed and it will never
- We have to create arrogance-less society
Central government adopting dictatorial agenda: Sonia Gandhi at Congress Party's Plenary Session in Delhi https://t.co/JQJlKZeiOk pic.twitter.com/ILbFffcPMc
— ABP News (@abpnewstv) March 17, 2018
Sonia Gandhi spoke during the second day of Plenary session
First Published: 17 Mar 2018 03:44 PM