 Neither Congress bowed in past nor it will in future: Sonia Gandhi says during 84th Plenary session of INC
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Neither Congress bowed in past nor it will in future: Sonia Gandhi says during 84th Plenary session of INC

Neither Congress bowed in past nor it will in future: Sonia Gandhi says during 84th Plenary session of INC

In Karnataka, Congress will win again: Sonia Gandhi

By: || Updated: 17 Mar 2018 04:06 PM
Neither Congress bowed in past nor it will in future: Sonia Gandhi says during 84th Plenary session of INC

Sonia Gandhi speaks during 84th Plenary session of Indian National Congress (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: On Saturday, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi came all guns blazing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and said the grand old party will not "fear" the present government at the centre.

She was speaking during 84th Plenary session of Indian National Congress.

Here are important excerpts from Sonia Gandhi's address:

  1. Our party is connected to entire country

  2. In Karnataka, Congress will win again

  3. In people's heart, Congress is still alive

  4. Efforts were made to destroy Congress party

  5. "Na khaunga, na khanedunga" was a drama

  6. Congress never bowed and it will never

  7. We have to create arrogance-less society







Sonia Gandhi spoke during the second day of Plenary session

[ALSO READ] Doubting EVM, Congress calls for reverting to old practice of paper ballot

Congress can unite the nation and take it forward: Rahul Gandhi at Congress' Plenary Session

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 16-year-old boy dies after clinic sends AC mechanic posing as doctor

trending now

VIDEO
Rahul Gandhi changes his Twitter handle
INDIA
Viral Sach: Truth behind video which claims Mamata Banerjee’...
INDIA
They (BJP) use anger but we use love: Rahul