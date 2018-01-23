NEET PG results 2018 declared: Check here at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in

Candidates who will clear exams can participate in counselling for NEET PG 2018 at all-India, as well as state levels.
Cut-off Marks:
General Category: 50th Percentile: 321 marks
SC/ST/OBC/SC-PH/ST-PH/OBC-PH: 40th Percentile: 281
UR-PH: 45th Percentile: 300
Here's how to check NEET PG Results 2018
1: Go to the official website of NBE: www.nbe.edu.in and www.natboard.edu.in
2: Click on the NEET PG link
3: Enter your registration details
4: Click submit
5: Download your results and score card
About NEET PG
NEET PG, is the single entrance examination to various MD/MS and PG Diploma courses. NEET PG has replaced AIPGMEE and DNB CET and will now enable admissions to all Government, Private and Deemed medical colleges across the country.
First Published: 23 Jan 2018 11:07 PM