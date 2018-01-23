 NEET PG results 2018 declared: Check here at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • NEET PG results 2018 declared: Check here at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in

NEET PG results 2018 declared: Check here at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in

NEET- PG 2018 results were declared by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Tuesday on the official website of the board: www.nbe.edu.in and www.natboard.edu.in

By: || Updated: 23 Jan 2018 11:14 PM
NEET PG results 2018 declared: Check here at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in

NEET- PG 2018 results were declared by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Tuesday on the official website of the board: www.nbe.edu.in and www.natboard.edu.in

NEET- PG 2018 results were declared by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Tuesday on the official website of the board: www.nbe.edu.in and www.natboard.edu.in

Candidates who will clear exams can participate in counselling for NEET PG 2018 at all-India, as well as state levels.

Cut-off Marks:

General Category: 50th Percentile: 321 marks

SC/ST/OBC/SC-PH/ST-PH/OBC-PH: 40th Percentile: 281

UR-PH: 45th Percentile: 300

Here's how to check NEET PG Results 2018

1: Go to the official website of NBE: www.nbe.edu.in and www.natboard.edu.in
2: Click on the NEET PG link
3: Enter your registration details
4: Click submit
5: Download your results and score card

About NEET PG

NEET PG, is the single entrance examination to various MD/MS and PG Diploma courses. NEET PG has replaced AIPGMEE and DNB CET and will now enable admissions to all Government, Private and Deemed medical colleges across the country.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story PayTM providing insurance for Bhansali’s Padmaavat?

trending now

VIDEO
In Graphics: Top actresses accuse this producer of sexual ...
VIDEO
Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav's stage collapsed during ...
TRENDING NEWS
Rajput women march with swords in Chittorgarh, threaten to ...