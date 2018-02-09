NEET on May 6, online submission of form begins

New Delhi: The National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test for admission to MBBS and BDS courses will be held on May 6, the Central Board of Secondary Education has announced.The online submission of application forms also began yesterday.One can register online till March 9 till 11.50 pm. The last date for successful payment of fee online is March 10 till 11.50 PM, according to the admission notice.Aadhaar number is mandatory for all except from those from Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya and the applicants must give their consent to the CBSE to validate the same.In case of any mismatch in the Aadhaar number, name, date of birth and gender, the candidates will not be able to fill up the form.A candidate must have completed the age of 17 at the time of admission or will complete the age on or before December 31, 2018, that is the year of his/ her admission to first year of MBBS/ BDS course, according to the eligibility criteria.The upper age limit for candidates seeking admission to these courses shall be 25 years as on the date of the examination with a relaxation of five years for candidates belonging to SC/ST and OBC categories and persons entitled for reservation under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016.Students who have passed subjects physics, chemistry, biology/biotechnology and English and obtained a minimum of 50 per cent marks taken together in physics, chemistry and biology/ biotechnology will be eligible to apply.Candidates belonging to SC/ST and OBC category who have obtained 40 per cent marks in physics, chemistry and biology/ biotechnology taken together will be eligible.Candidates can apply only online through the Board website www.cbseneet.nic.in