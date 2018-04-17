CBSE NEET Exam Admit Cards Likely To Be Released Tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education which organises the National level exam across the country every year, is expected to release the admit cards on Wednesday April 18, 2018.



While the information has not yet been confirmed officially but reports have it that the admit card can be released in the third week of April. Earlier it was speculated that by the end of the second week, the admit cards will be released but that did not happen.



The admit cards will be most-likely released on April 18 and students can download it by the link provided on the official website of CBSE cbse.nic.in which will be active before the admit cards release.



Because of the official holiday on Ambedkar Jayanti, CBSE could not reportedly conduct the testing of the admit card release website.



The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 6 2018 and the delay in admit cards is making students worried.

NEW DELHI: Admit cards for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Exam (NEET) 2018 is most likely to be released this week.