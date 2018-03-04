NDA Is All Set To Form Government In Meghalaya, NPP's Conrad Sangma Will Be Next CM



Running a coalition government is never easy but I am confident that the MLAs who are with us are very committed to the state and people, will work towards development of the state: NPP's Conrad Sangma pic.twitter.com/kVg3xPSahi

— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018



1 MLA out of every 2 MLAs of all the parties will form part of the govt. So 1 MLA, out of the 2, of BJP will be a part of it too: Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP #Meghalaya pic.twitter.com/moPYMOYE33



— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018



On Sunday evening, leaders of the NDA delegation met with the Governor of Meghalaya to form the government in the state. NPP's Conrad Sangma will take oath as the next Chief Minister of the state on March 6.With this Congress has lost the chance of forming the government in the state despite emerging as the single largest party with 21 seats. BJP secured 2 seats while NPP gained 19 seats. UDP managed to get 6 seats.Himanta Biswa Sarma said,"1 MLA out of every 2 MLAs of all the parties will form part of the govt. So 1 MLA, out of the 2, of BJP will be a part of it too.There will be no Deputy CMEarlier United Democratic Party (UDP) had announced its support to the National People's Party (NPP) ally of the BJP at the Centre.Well, Congress too tried hard to form an alliance. Party had sent senior leaders Ahmed Patel and Kamalnath from Delhi to Shillong to work for the alliance but they both failed.