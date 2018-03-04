NDA Is All Set To Form Government In Meghalaya, NPP's Conrad Sangma Will Be Next CM

Running a coalition government is never easy but I am confident that the MLAs who are with us are very committed to the state and people, will work towards development of the state: NPP's Conrad Sangma pic.twitter.com/kVg3xPSahi
— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018
With this Congress has lost the chance of forming the government in the state despite emerging as the single largest party with 21 seats. BJP secured 2 seats while NPP gained 19 seats. UDP managed to get 6 seats.
Himanta Biswa Sarma said,"1 MLA out of every 2 MLAs of all the parties will form part of the govt. So 1 MLA, out of the 2, of BJP will be a part of it too.There will be no Deputy CM
Earlier United Democratic Party (UDP) had announced its support to the National People's Party (NPP) ally of the BJP at the Centre.
1 MLA out of every 2 MLAs of all the parties will form part of the govt. So 1 MLA, out of the 2, of BJP will be a part of it too: Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP #Meghalaya pic.twitter.com/moPYMOYE33
— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018
Well, Congress too tried hard to form an alliance. Party had sent senior leaders Ahmed Patel and Kamalnath from Delhi to Shillong to work for the alliance but they both failed.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 04 Mar 2018 07:23 PM